Geoff talks about 8K TV’s coming soon in 2019, Apples new phones, watches expected at 13th September apple keynote, new Bose smart speakers, smart traveller translator and more.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-3092018.mp3



Geoff is from EFTM.com