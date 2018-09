Richard King & Kim Bauer spoke to Out of the Square managing director, Martin Adnum, http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Martin-Adnum-2HD-Interview-.mp3 who came up with the idea of creating the Queen’s Wharf Tower bottle openers with all the proceeds from the sales to go towards the Hunter Prostate Cancer Alliance. To purchase a bottle opener, visit getyourhandonone.com.