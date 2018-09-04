Two Teenagers Charged following Newcastle Police Raids

Two teenagers have been charged with fraud, theft and break and enter offences after Police raids in Newcastle yesterday.

Detectives investigating a raft of motor vehicle thefts and break and enters over the past two weeks executed search warrants on two properties, at Douglas Street in Wallsend and Cobby Street in Shortland.

Officers allegedly seized what they believe to be stolen items, two cars and car keys, clothing and cannabis.

A 19-year-old man was charged with 24 offences including ten counts of obtaining property by deception.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with nine offences including take and drive conveyance without consent.

He’s been granted conditional bail and will front the Children’s Court on Monday.

Image: Maxpixel