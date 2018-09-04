Woman Caught with $12,000 Worth of Heroin!

Hunter police have now arrested a woman, after they allegedly caught her with thousands of dollars worth of heroin.

Officers under Strike Force Sleepy, who are currently investigating drug supply issues at Wallsend, arrested the 44-year-old at Wahroonga last night.

Police allege they found heroin in her underwear, which is worth around $12, 000.

They also searched a home unit on Cardiff Road, Wallsend this morning and seized a mobile phone, scales, bags, cannabis and cash.

The woman’s now been charged with several offences including drug supply, and driving while disqualified.

She’s been refused bail and will front court today.