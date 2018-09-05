Richard and Kim

Is the new road rule safe?

Richard & Kim had a chat with local truck driver Brett about the new road rule changes. Under the rule, motorists are now required to slow down to 40km/h when passing a stationary emergency vehicle displaying blue and red flashing lights. Failure to do this could result in a $448 dollar fine and the loss of 3 demerit points. Some Lobby groups however, have hit out at the new road rule saying it could prove to be deadly.

