Is the new road rule safe?

Richard & Kim had a chat with local truck driver Brett about the new road rule changes. Under the rule, motorists are now required to slow down to 40km/h when passing a stationary emergency vehicle displaying blue and red flashing lights. Failure to do this could result in a $448 dollar fine and the loss of 3 demerit points. Some Lobby groups however, have hit out at the new road rule saying it could prove to be deadly. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Brett-truckie-2HD-Interview-.mp3