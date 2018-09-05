Belmont Baths to re-open in December

Some good news for swimmers ahead of Summer, with the reconstruction of the Belmont Baths set to be completed by the end of the year.

The new facility, including a 70m jetty and 45m-wide swimming enclosure, is expected to be open to the public from late December.

Mayor of Lake Macquarie, Cr Kay Fraser, said work would begin on Monday 17 September.

“The community has been looking forward to these revamped baths since the jetty was damaged beyond repair in the 2015 super-storm,” Cr Fraser said

“The new jetty, an accessible ramp and the main swimming enclosure are all expected to be open by late December, with a second stage of works completed in early 2019.”

“The lake is our jewel and our major recreational asset, so we want people to use it. Our priority is to create a safe area that is delivered quickly and encourages people to swim in the lake once again.”

The second stage of the works will include construction of a new amenities block with accessible change room and aquatic wheelchair storage, as well as foreshore landscaping works. This stage of the project is partly funded by the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Picture: Courtesy Lake Macquarie Council