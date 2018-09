Richard King & Kim Bauer spoke with State Member for Swansea, Yasmin Catley, about the Government’s controversial proposed marine park lockouts. A marine park consultation session where members of the community can provide feedback to the Government on this issue will be held at Swansea Belmont surf life saving club this Sat 8th September from 2-4pm. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Yasmin-Catley-2HD-Interview-.mp3