How to deal with the in-laws – Melissa Ferrari

As we enter into relationships we find that whilst we are intent upon focusing on our loving two-some, we can suddenly find that outside influences can begin to interfere in our relationships. From over bearing mother-in-law’s, to interfering siblings or best friends who still think we are single, all of it can lead to significant issues.

When these ‘thirds’ are people who we love and are important in our lives, it can be a minefield to walk through. So how do we keep our two-some strong, our relationship safe from threats and not ruin relationships that mean the world to us?

Psychotherapist and relationship counsellor Melissa Ferrari will explore what the impact that meddling family and friends can have on a relationship and discuss how you can work together as a couple to ensure this ceases to become an issue in your relationship.

Melissa Ferrari is a Sydney registered psychotherapist and counsellor with more than 20 years of experience in couples counselling and individual therapy. She is one of Australia’s most sought-after therapists and is regularly called upon as a relationship expert in national media.

click here to visit her on the web

http://melissaferrari.com.au/

Weekend Retreat: Discover the secrets to becoming an Enlightened Couple

Friday 26th October – Sunday 28th October 2018

Join Australia’s leading relationship counsellor, Melissa Ferrari for an Insightful and inspirational couple’s weekend retreat at the gorgeous Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley boutique hotel nestled at the foothills of the Blue Mountains, NSW.

ADDRESS: 61 Hawkesbury Valley Way, Windsor – Sydney NSW 2756

WEBSITE: http://www.cphawkesburyvalley.com.au

Cost: $2,550.00 (including GST) with so many inclusions: Click here for more information

Limited to 5 places only, this is Melissa’s final retreat of 2018 and provides a unique opportunity for you and your partner to have ‘one on one’ access to Australia’s most sought-after relationship therapist