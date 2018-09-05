Surviving after a nearly fatal car accident.

Richard King & Kim Bauer speak with Rescue club member, Kristyn Rourke, about her inspiring personal story of when she was rescued by the Westpac chopper after being involved in a serious car accident on the M1. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Kristyn-Rouke-2HD-Interview-.mp3

Richard and Kim Bauer will be MC’S of the Westpac Rescue helicopters upcoming ‘Fiesta’ rescue ball on Friday 14th September at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre. You can still purchase tickets by visiting http://www.rescuehelicopter.com.au/events/2018-rescue-ball