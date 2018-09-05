Too much screen time is a problem – Mark Carter

Online addiction is real and affecting us all

2.6 hours a day, 18 hours a week and 950 hours a year is the average time we are spending on social media. Add to that the screen time we spend staring at screens at work and at home watching television, and that equals an enormous amount of time consuming technology.

What impact is this having on our work and personal life?

Why are we so obsessed with what others are doing, rather than living our own lives?

Human behavioural expert Mark Carter will explore how our growing addiction to digital is impacting all facets of our life, both professionally and personally, how this obsession with technology is not only impacting our lives, but our self-confidence.

Listen to the podcast here

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-carter-5092018.mp3

Five signs you are addicted to technology and a secondary list of

1. You reach for your phone as soon as you open your eyes

2. You put up a post and repeatedly check to see how many ‘likes’ you are getting

3. You avoid ‘real’ world experiences by staying home to ‘escape’ reality through your devices

4. You find yourself more interested in posting the perfect pic instead of enjoying the moment

5. Your online avatar is far removed from who you are as a person

How to kick the habit…

• Switch your notifications off to avoid the dopamine high of the beep and buzz

• Schedule technology free breaks during each day

• Power down your devices at least an hour before going bed

• Create healthier habits in the morning that does not involve tech the moment you wake

• Leave your phone at home and spend time being present in the real world

• Take a digital detox by removing yourself off social media for a week

ABOUT MARK

“A tour bus is a petri dish of human behaviour, and is the best way to get

to know exactly how to work with all different types of people”

How do you go from being an industry trainer and leader across Europe for Contiki Holidays to being one of the most sought after keynote speakers and professional trainers in Australia and the Asia Pacific? That is the question asked often of Mark and the answer he says is simple, it is all about understanding people. Understanding how they behave, think and make the choices they do, both professionally and personally.

It is this understanding that has seen Mark hold senior and strategic leadership development roles for major global players across the Asia Pacific and Europe and led to him to being invited to work on projects design and implement sales strategies and bespoke methodologies for billion dollar sales teams across the globe. Add to that some serious hard work and that is how in twenty years Mark has moved from connecting with people in Europe to connecting with people in their own lives.

Today Mark is an en expert in human behaviour and has built a professional reputation second to none, acquiring a catalogue of life experiences through his own journey that many people often only dream about.

‘Mark Carter is an amazing and energetic keynote speaker who really cares about his audience. A true professional who will align his message to your business strategies to change behaviour. I rank him as one of our best strategic facilitators for our network.’ Graeme Hyde, Network Chief, LJ Hooker

Mark’s held senior and strategic leadership development roles in Asia Pacific, Europe and projects globally, including designing and implementing sales strategies and bespoke methodologies for billion dollar sales teams. His knowledge crosses all industry channels including e-commerce, advertising, marketing, travel, real estate, hospitality, telecommunications, banking, insurance, government, not for profit and many more.

Mark can help you, your business and your teams, whether it is through his keynote, as a trainer, facilitator or through his ground breaking online academy, Mark has the match that will ignite the human potential that lays within you.

https://www.markcarter.com.au/