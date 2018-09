Richard King & Kim Bauer spoke to Robby Valentinis, a long time supporter of the Charlestown City Blues soccer team. The club have lodged a racial discrimination complaint to the AHRC in an attempt to have the name Azzuri reinstated. They haven’t been able to use the name since 2009. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Roby-Valentinis-2HD-Interview-.mp3