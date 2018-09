Spring is here and we can start on the turf now for a lush lawn in Summer and Gavin talks about turf , time to turf , dna certified sir walter buffalo , bred in maitland for local conditions , turf underlay how deep to use and why , time to feed , topdress , lawn launcher under lawn and why use it.

