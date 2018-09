Police are appealing for help from the public to locate a missing teenager who disappeared from Jesmond almost a week ago.

14-year-old Jamie Kiouzelis was last in contact with a family member on Saturday evening and hasn’t been seen since.

She’s described as Caucasian, around 155cm tall, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she may have travelled to Sydney.

Anyone with further information on Jamie’s location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.