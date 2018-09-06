Weekly Chat with Mark Latham

This week Scott Morrison has announced the cancellation of raising the age pension to 70yo and will stay at 67yo, Brent and Mark chat about GDP, budgets, new gender observers for kids to advise of transgender transformation, Julie Bishop and equality plus more.
