Brent talks to Newcastle Artist Mitch Revs as one of 3 Australians artists to have a commissioned work with Vegemite for the 95th anniversary.

Listen to the podcast here

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mitch-Revs-7092018.mp3

To Bid on the original art visit Vegemite

https://vegemite.com.au/vegemite-95/

Visit Mitchs web site here

https://www.mitchrevs.com/