Escaped Prisoners Could Be Headed to Newcastle!

Hunter residents are being told to be on the lookout, after two prisoners escaped a correctional facility on the Mid-North Coast today.

Phillip Sampson and Kurt Reynolds managed to break out of the minimum security Aldavilla facility just before 11am.

It’s thought they’re travelling in a stolen black 2005 Toyota Camry Sportivo sedan, with NSW registration plates JM677.

Sampson is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, 181cm tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Reynolds is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 187cm tall, with a large build, brown eyes, and a receding hairline.

Police say they pair could be on their way to the Newcastle or Toronto areas.

They were last seen wearing green jumpsuits: one was wearing black running shoes and the other was wearing white.

We’re being warned not to approach them, but to instead call Triple Zero (000).