Police are now investigating the circumstances behind a fatal car accident at Muswellbrook today.

Just before 3:30pm, two cars collided head-on on the New England Highway.

The male driver of one vehicle died at the scene.

Two people in another car also suffered serious injuries and have been taken to hospital.

Officers say they will be looking into the crash, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

At this stage, the highway remains closed in both directions.