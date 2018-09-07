Newcastle Jets Return to Maitland

The Newcastle Jets are on their way back to Maitland this month, for a second pre-season trial match.

Following the success of their game against the Central Coast Mariners, they’re now set to return to the Number 1 Sportsground on September 29.

This time, the Jets will take on the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Maitland Council is hoping to draw a bumper crowd yet again, so they’re encouraging everyone to come along in their red and blue.

The gates will open at 11:00am, with kick off set for midday.

Tickets will go on sale in the coming days.