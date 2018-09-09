Man Charged Over Alleged Liquor Store Robbery

A man will front Newcastle Local Court today after allegedly robbing a Hunter Street liquor store at knifepoint overnight.

It’s believed the 21-year-old threatened the employee of the store around 5pm and fled the scene with a bottle of alcohol.

He didn’t get far though, police arrested him at a bus stop on King Street around half an hour later.

Police allegedly located the alcohol, knife and a stolen credit card during a search of the man’s backpack.

He’s been charged with a raft of offences and has been refused bail.

The liquor store employee was not physically harmed in the robbery.

