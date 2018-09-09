Two Men Charged Over Stolen Vehicles

Two men have been charged after allegedly stealing cars across the region.

Police began investigating after a Boat Harbour resident reported a black Range Rover to be missing from the garage of a Recluse Court home on Thursday morning.

Officers found the car at a home on Morpeth Road at Waratah West on Saturday and arrested the two men, aged 24 and 30, inside.

It’s also believed the men were involved in stealing a BMW from a Fletcher home last week, and using it during a pursuit.

Both men have been refused bail.

