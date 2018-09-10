Autumn or is that pollen season is here- New Pollen tracker

Brent speaks to Professor Simon Haberle re a pollen tracker to help those who suffer.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-Simon-Haberle-100918.mp3

Who is Professor Simon Haberle



Simon completed his PhD at ANU on the Late Quaternary Environmental History of the Tari Basin, Papua New Guinea, in 1994. While holding postdoctoral positions at the Smithsonian (STRI, Panama) and at the University of Cambridge he continued to pursue his interest in the role of past climate change and human activity on tropical and temperate ecosystems through work in the Amazon Basin and southern South America. His research is currently focussed on the application of high-resolution palaeoecological analysis to our understanding of the impact of climate variability and human activity on terrestrial ecosystems of the Pacific and Indian Oceans during the Holocene. He is also developing e-Research tools in palaeoecology such as the Australasian Pollen and Spore Atlas and the PalaeoWorks website. He is currently using his knowledge of Australian pollen to explore the impact of atmospheric pollen and spores on respiratory health.