Richard & Kim spoke with Rob Sams, Regional Manager of Lifeline Hunter Central Coast about world suicide prevention day and the walk which took place from Dixon Park to Merewether baths this morning. If you or someone you know needs help you can contact lifeline on 13 11 14 .

