A Hamilton man has been charged after child pornography was found in his home.

Police inspected the 52-year-old’s home around 10am yesterday under section 16C of the Child Protection Act.

It’s believed officers found the material on his gaming console.

The registered offender was arrested and later charged with possessing child abuse material and using a carriage service to access child pornography.

He’s been refused bail.

