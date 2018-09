Investigations are underway after half a dozen firearms were stolen from a Hunter home earlier this week.

A 72-year-old man alerted police to the break-in at a rural property on Whitebridge Road, Mulbring.

Six guns, jewellery and some cash were allegedly stolen from a shed.

Police say it happened sometime between 11pm Sunday night and 8:30am yesterday morning.

A crime scene has now been established.

Anyone with more information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.