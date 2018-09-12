Man Charged Over Alleged Tarro Home Invasion

A man’s been charged following an alleged home invasion at Tarro overnight.

Two men allegedly broke into the property around 10pm, where they assaulted a male occupant.

It’s believed the man’s family was also inside the home at the time.

Police later arrested a 25-year-old man and charged with a number of offences including break and enter, assault and intimidate police.

He’ll front Maitland Court today.

Officers are still searching for the second man involved.

Anyone with information about his identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police say the assault may have been over an earlier dog attack.

