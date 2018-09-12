New Maitland Hospital Gets a Contractor!

The new Maitland Hospital is on track to open in 2022, with the project taking another step forward today.

The State Government has now chosen a contractor to headline the development.

Multiplex Constructions will work alongside the Hunter New England Local Health district and CBRE Project Managers to build the $470 million facility.

This is the same contractor behind the multi-million dollar revamp of Stockland Green Hills.

Once it’s complete, the hospital will include new chemotherapy services, expanded oral health care and palliative care services.

Construction will start up early next year.