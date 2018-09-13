Two Young Girls Approached at Cessnock!



Hunter Valley police are looking for information after two young girls were approached at Cessnock this week.

The girls, aged 10 and 11, were walking along Ferguson Street just before 3:30pm on Tuesday when a utility pulled up alongside them.

The driver tried to speak to the girls but they ran off and told their parents.

The man’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 40s, with grey receding hair and a grey goatee.

He was last seen wearing reading glasses and a grey t-shirt.

The car is described as a silver two door utility with a hard cover on the tray.

Anyone with more information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.