Weekly Chat with Mark Latham

Mark and Brent talk about Malcolm Turnbull’s actions from New York, Julie Bishop, Peter Dutton and Scott Morrison as PM plus Gender quotas in parliament, bullying, the 9 yo who refuses to stand for the national anthem, cartoons and more.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Latham-13092018.mp3

img src=”http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Mark-Latham-300×225.jpg” alt=”” width=”300″ height=”225″ class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-9200″ />

You can follow Mark Lathams outsiders on facebook

https://www.facebook.com/MarkLathamsOutsiders/



To buy a copy of Mark and Alans cookbook click here. or visit a good bookshop, even Big W.

http://au.newhollandpublishers.com/books/cooking/conversations-in-the-kitchen.html

Image Source https://en.mogaznews.com