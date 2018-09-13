Police are appealing for information on the location of a woman missing from Newcastle.

41-year-old Cecilia Devine, who was previously known as Kristen Pearson, was last seen leaving her home on Turton Road, Waratah on September 5.

She’s not been heard from since.

There’s concerns for Ms Devine’s welfare as she suffers a medical condition.

Ms Devine is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 160cm tall with a large build and blue eyes.

She has long blonde hair that’s shaven at the sides and back.

Police believe she may have travelled to the Sydney area but there’s also been possible recent sightings of her at Mayfield, Toronto and Hornsby.

Anyone who has information about Ms Devine’s location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.