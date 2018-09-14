Chinese medicine, What is it – Waveny Holland Vice President of AACMA

Brent’s curiosity about Chinese medicine was answered after speaking with the vice president of the The Australian Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine Association (AACMA) Waveny Holland.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Wavney-Holland-12092018.mp3

was established in 1973 when traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) was relatively unknown by the western population of Australia. Today, the association represents the majority of qualified acupuncture and TCM practitioners in Australia. We encourage and enable our members to grow as TCM practitioners through professional development opportunities, research and collaboration.