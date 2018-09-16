Man Charged Over Hunter Pursuit

A man’s been charged after an alleged pursuit through the Hunter Valley yesterday afternoon.

Police pulled a car over on Northcote Street at Aberdare around 2:30pm, after reportedly spotting a 19-year-old woman driving at speed through the Colliery Street intersection.

It’s alleged the male passenger jumped into the drivers seat and drove away while police were conducting checks.

A pursuit was initiated but later stopped due to safety concerns.

The car was eventually spotted at Kurri Kurri, where the 24-year-old man was arrested after a foot pursuit.

The man was charged with a number of offences including drug possession and failing to provide blood and urine samples.

He’s been refused bail and will front Maitland Local Court today.

Image: NSW Police