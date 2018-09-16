Police Investigate Armed Robbery at The Junction

Police are searching for a man who held up a fast-food store at The Junction yesterday afternoon.

The man entered the store on Kenrick Street at 4:30pm, where he allegedly threatened a female employee with a knife and made off with cash.

Thankfully no-one was injured.

The offender is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 30 and 35, of slim build with facial hair and a sore or injury to the bottom of his nose.

He was last seen wearing a dark green hooded jumper, light-coloured pants, a blue backpack and sandals.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

