Interval weight loss for life – Dr Nick Fuller

The new companion book from Dr Nick Fuller explains more about how to lose weight and the reasons why we fail and why 95% of loss comes back with a vengeance.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-dr-nick-fuller-17092018.mp3



https://www.intervalweightloss.com.au/

Dr Nick Fuller

Research Program Director – Charles Perkins Centre

Dr Nick Fuller is a leading obesity researcher in Australia and has been running the clinical research program at the Boden Institute, Charles Perkins Centre, at the University of Sydney for the past decade. He has helped hundreds of people with their weight-loss and lifestyle journeys and investigated a broad range of topics, including dietary and exercise programs, appetite hormones, commercial programs, complementary and conventional medicines, medical devices and weight-loss surgery. He holds a doctorate on the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of different obesity weight-loss treatments, as well as degrees in exercise physiology, nutrition and diets.

Nick brings together a diverse skillset, having worked in both corporate and academic positions, and with a broad range of funding bodies including both government and industry. The importance of a holistic approach to the treatment of overweight and obesity is something he is particularly passionate.