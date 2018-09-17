Brent Bultitude Team Kerrie and Spence PERFECT score – The Block Mike JamesSeptember 17, 2018 5:07 amSeptember 17, 2018 This weeks Kitchen week brought out the best for Kerrie and Spence with scores of 10’s from all judges for their kitchen. Brent Spoke with Spence today after the win. Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-team-kerrie-and-spence-170918.mp3 visit the winning kitchen – click here. Previous ArticleHealthy Living Guide with Brooke Longfield.Next ArticleNewcastle Light Rail Draws Closer To Completion