The talk started on apple and its new products,September 18th is the day when iOS12 arrives in Australia so for anyone using an iPhone 5S upwards should be excited for improvements plus Geoff has been testing a new smart TV from Panasonic, it is their OLED version plus he has also been testing a universal keyboard and trackpad for televisions from Logitech.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-17092018.mp3



Geoff is from EFTM.com