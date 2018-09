Greg Allan from the Rural Fire Service media explains some practical steps how to prepare for the fire season and this weekend is the RFS get ready weekend and tells about the event.

here is the link to the event.

http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/get-ready2018

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Greg-Allan-18092018.mp3

Image source https://www.bluemts.com.au/news/minister-for-emergency-services-visits-local-rfs-volunteers-and-staff-at-cumberland/