Teenager Dies in East Seaham Crash

Investigations are continuing following the death of a teenager in a single vehicle crash in East Seaham on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to East Seaham Road, about 20 kilometres north of Newcastle, at 4:30am, following reports of a crash.

It’s believed the Subaru Liberty had left the road and hit a power pole sometime earlier.

The 19-year-old driver air lifted to the John Hunter Hospital, but died on route.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Officers from Port Stephens – Hunter Police District attended and established a crime scene.

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.