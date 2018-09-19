Brent Bultitude Armour Sheild – 17YO Inventor Macinley Butson Mike JamesSeptember 19, 2018 4:00 amSeptember 19, 2018 Brent speaks to an inventor of armour shield for breast cancer therapy to help areas not being treated to be protected, Brent asks Macinley where the product is at currently and her outlook for the future. Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Macinley-Butson-19092018.mp3 http://www.macinleybutson.com/ Previous ArticleLove by the water cooler – Melissa FerrariNext ArticleSnakes and Summer – Zookeeper Dan from Australian Reptile Park