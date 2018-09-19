Armour Sheild – 17YO Inventor Macinley Butson

Brent speaks to an inventor of armour shield for breast cancer therapy to help areas not being treated to be protected, Brent asks Macinley where the product is at currently and her outlook for the future.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Macinley-Butson-19092018.mp3

http://www.macinleybutson.com/