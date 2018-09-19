Brent Bultitude

Armour Sheild – 17YO Inventor Macinley Butson

Brent speaks to an inventor of armour shield for breast cancer therapy to help areas not being treated to be protected, Brent asks Macinley where the product is at currently and her outlook for the future.

http://www.macinleybutson.com/

