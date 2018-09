Police are appealing for information to locate a missing Lake Macquarie man.

26-year-old Vincent Bovill was last seen at his Toronto home on Saturday, September 15.

He’s described as being of a slim build, around 6 foot tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he could be driving a Nissan Tiida with registration CM44QQ.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.