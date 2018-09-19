Police Seek Public Information Following Abduction Case

Police are appealing for information from the public following the abduction and aggravated robbery of a man at New Lambton last month.

Strike Force Becap was established by officers from Newcastle City Police District to investigate the incident on Saturday 25 August 2018.

A 33-year-old man was allegedly abducted from a home on Kings Road by an unknown group of people and driven to a number of locations within the Newcastle area.

Police were told the man was threatened with a firearm and a knife.

He was eventually able to break free, where he contacted his neighbour who then called emergency services.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital as a precaution; however, suffered no physical injuries.

As inquiries into the incident continue, detectives are now seeking information from the public regarding two vehicles which were stolen from the property.

They include; a black Harley Davidson motorcycle with NSW registration plates DGX 85, and a blue 2002 BMW with NSW registration plates CQ 89 KV.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police Force