Brent speaks with 2015 world champion barista and owner of ona cafe Sass Sestic, about his philosophy of coffee making and treating the experience like sampling and enjoying fine wines even at $16-24 a cup, and then followed it up with a chat to Mitch from District Espresso who now offer a milk menu for your coffee… is this the future.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-with-Sash-Sestic-and-Mitch-from-District-espresso-20092018.mp3

http://sasasestic.com.au/

http://district.sydney/