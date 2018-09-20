Weekly Chat with Mark Latham

Brent and Mark discuss the strawberry contamination crisis, and ask how do we keep music festivals drug free? plus teachers getting into uni with ATARS in 0-19 band, and question does Australia need religious freedom laws? and more
