CCTV Image: Brutal Attack at Maitland Train Station



Police are now looking for more information after a man was assaulted at Maitland Train Station last weekend.

Just after 1am on Saturday 15th, a 45-year-old was approached by another man before he was allegedly punched in the face and kicked.

He was taken to Maitland Hospital for treatment.

The alleged offender’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late 20s or early 30s with light brown or ginger hair and facial hair.

He’s depicted as wearing a light-coloured patterned shirt with short sleeves, tan shorts and dark-coloured shoes.

Anyone with more information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.