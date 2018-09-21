Three Injured in Charlestown Crash

Police are investigating a crash at Charlestown this morning, after a car plowed into a service station.

A Subaru WRX, which was allegedly stolen, was travelling Northbound on the Pacific Highway at around 2am when the driver lost control.

The car crashed just outside the petrol station near Fredrick Street, hitting an unattended car and narrowly missing petrol bowsers.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Taree, was taken to hospital along with a 32-year-old Gateshead woman.

A 22-year-old Gateshead man has since been released from hospital.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Live Traffic