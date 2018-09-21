PRISON BREAK: Cessnock Prisoner on the Run!

Hunter residents are being urged to be on the lookout after a prisoner escaped from Cessnock Correctional Facility.

18-year-old Jake Nunn managed to break out of prison just after 11am this morning.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 170cm tall, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing green coloured shorts, a green t-shirt/sloppy joe and joggers.

Police suspect he could be on his own to Kurri Kurri or the Central Coast.

If you do spot Mr. Nunn, do not approach him.

Instead call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.