Three Men Charged with Alleged Drug Supply

Three men have been charged as part of police investigations into drug supply in the Newcastle region.

Officers from Strike Force Waroon arrested two men around 9:40pm yesterday; a 26-year-old was arrested in Kahibah while a 27-year-old was arrested in Hamilton.

Search warrants were then executed on properties in Hamilton Street, Kahibah and Wilson Street, Carrington, where police allegedly found MDMA, cannabis, cocaine, LSD tablets, a BB gun, knuckle dusters and cash.

The 26-year-old Kahibah man was charged with 27 drug supply and possession offences.

The 27-year-old Hamilton man was charged with 15 offences including drug supply and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Both men have been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court later this month.

A 23-year-old man, who was found in the Kahibah home, was hit with three charges.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court next month.

