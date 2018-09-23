Man Charged with Alleged Maitland Assault

A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly assaulting another man who was waiting at Maitland Railway Station last weekend.

Police say a 45-year-old man was approached by the younger man around 1am on Saturday, September 15, where he was punched and kicked.

The older man was taken to Maitland Hospital for treatment.

The 23-year-old Rutherford man was arrested yesterday after police investigations and was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He’s been granted conditional bail and will front Maitland Local Court on October 17.

