Cashless Society, AI robots and more – Chris Ridell

Brent speaks to futurist Chris Ridell about the future of cash in our society or more exactly the loss of cash in society as we move to technology based currency transfers like siri pay its here now with westpac.

Who is Chris Ridell?

Chris spends his life connecting with businesses and individuals, across industries, and around our hyper connected digital world. With a talent for analysing emerging trends, patterns and behaviours, Chris’s insights are compelling, thought provoking and inspirational.