Tech talk with Geoff Quattromani

Cool new stuff is coming in 2019, Amazon have announced a whole range of new smart speakers but they’ve also made some announcements around appliances that we’ll control with our voice . Retro gaming is huge, remember the PlayStation 1? Sony is bringing a pocket sized version with 20 games built in for under $150 and you need coffee and Geoff has been testing a milk frother… it’s tech related because it has Bluetooth in it! But why?

Plus phone in Brisbane caught fire last week and while some batteries can be faulty (remember the Samsung Note 7?), a cheap third party charger can be to blame. Geoff explains how to pick them.

Listen to then podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-24092018.mp3





Geoff is from EFTM.com