WIN :: The Rat Pack

The Rat Pack from Vegas are back!

Robbie Howard, Alfredo Miller and Johnny Edwards perform as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jnr and the King of Cool Dean Martin.

These Kings of Swing are famously known for their swingin’ sounds and hilarious improvised comedy routines. Their six-piece swing group promises to deliver the sound, the comedy and the spontaneity that they made their own throughout the 60’s and 70’s.

Robbie embodies Frank at his musical best with his big band hits Come Fly With Me and New York New York; Alfredo recreates Sammy and his incredible singing talent with his rendition of Mr. Bo Jangles. Johnny channels Dean Martin at his relaxed best, crooning through Everybody Loves Somebody and That’s Amore.

Wednesday 10th October 2018

Wests New Lambton

Richard and Kim have stacks of tickets to giveaway over the next few weeks or you can contact the club now to buy tickets here